JOHOR BARU: The state government will be setting up special task force to inspect or audit strata buildings that are more than 30 years old.

Johor Housing, Communications and Multimedia Committee chairman Dzulkefly Ahmad said the special unit would involve local authorities, as well as other departments such as the Fire and Rescue Department, Public Works Department, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and Ranhill SAJ.

He said the special unit would ensure these buildings are safe for occupation apart from ensuring the suitable restorations needed to extend the life of such buildings.

“The move to audit or inspect such old residential strata buildings is a preemptive measure for the safety of occupants,“ he said in a statement here today.

In Johor, there are several privately-owned flats that are already more than 30 years such Rumah Pangsa Taman Cempaka, Rumah Pangsa Taman Melor, Rumah Pangsa Taman Kenanga, Rumah Pangsa Larkin, Rumah Pangsa Bertam 16 & 1 and Rumah Pangsa Jalan Nipah 11.

Also in the list are Pangsa Jalan Enau 16 & 20, Pangsapuri Daya View, Rumah Pangsa Jalan Sagu 34 &35 and Rumah Pangsa Taman Melati 5 under Johor Baru City Council while Rumah Pangsa Taman Ungku Tun Aminah (TUTA) and Rumah Pangsa Taman Perling (Jalan Camar) are under Iskandar Putri City Council, he said. — Bernama