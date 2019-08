PONTIAN: The Johor government had an open attitude and laud the move if the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) wants to open an investigation paper on the process of approval of factories operating in Pasir Gudang.

Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said that the state government had no problems in giving its co-operation to MACC to conduct an investigation over the issue.

‘’On behalf of the state government, I Iaud an investigation by the MACC. There is no problem,‘’ he told the media after launching the 2019 Pontian Yayasan Harapan Food Bank Programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Dato’ Ali Haji Ahmad here today.

He was commenting on the statement by former Mentri Besar Datuk Mohamed Khaled Nordin today who suggested that MACC or any relevant agency opened an investigation paper on the matter other than being prepared to be investigated over the issue.

Prior to this, the Facebook of Kelab Muafakat Johor pointed a finger at Mohamed Khaled following the cases of pollution in Pasir Gudang.

Meanwhile, asked on the urgings of the opposition that the names of the factories which were involved in the incidents of pollution be revealed, Sahruddin said the state government could only do so after ascertaining the culprits. — Bernama