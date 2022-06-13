Johor has embraced comprehensive approach to Islam: MB

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor has embraced a comprehensive approach to Islamic teachings which covers all aspects, including in its administration and education, said Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

He said Islamic values were also nurtured consistently through various Quran-related programmes organised by the state government over the years.

“Johor is not regressive when it comes to defending Islam, Islam is the state religion and this must last forever.

“The state administration also ensures that children in Johor receive religious education by providing Quran learning and the Johor religious school system is now over 100 years,” he said when speaking at the opening of the National Al-Quran Recitation and Memorisation Competition (MTHQK) at the Iskandar Islamic Centre, here yesterday.

The ceremony was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Meanwhile, Onn Hafiz said he was proud and grateful that Johor was selected to be the host for the MTHQK after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The last time Johor hosted the event was in 2012 when the event was held at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre.

The six-day event which began yesterday features 110 participants.

A total of 29 individuals are taking part in the recitation competition, while 81 have entered the memorisation contest. - Bernama