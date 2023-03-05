Johor health dept: 12-year-old boy in Kluang didn’t die of heatstroke

JOHOR BAHRU: The death of a 12-year-old boy in Kluang yesterday was not caused by heat stroke, says Johor Health Director Dr Mohtar Pungut @ Ahmad.

He said the child’s cause of death was confirmed as septic shock secondary to meningoencephalitis.

“The investigation carried out at the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital in Kluang found that the child was admitted to the ward because he suffered a seizure after having a high fever the day before and had symptoms of coughing for three days,“ he said in a statement on the Johor State Health Department’s (JKNJ) official Facebook page, yesterday.

He said JKNJ expressed its condolences to the family of the victim and requested all parties not to make any speculations that could cause confusion among the public.

Earlier, the media reported the child’s father as saying that his son died at about 7 am yesterday, possibly due to heatstroke. - Bernama