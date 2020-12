JOHOR BAHRU: Since the enforcement of the Movement Control Order in March this year to curb the Covid-19 pandemic, efforts have been made to disseminate information on the disease to people.

Some have taken the lighter approach in reaching out to the community to convey messages relating to the pandemic such infographic as carried out by Johor Health Department (JKNJ).

The infographic uses a caricature of a grandmother to explain to her granddaughter about physical distancing when visiting senior citizens.

The series of infographics features adorable characters, colorful graphics and simple dialogues, deemed appropriate to its intended audience, in particular children.

According to JKNJ director Datuk Dr Aman Rabu, the infographic was created to address the risk of exposure to senior citizens.

Speaking to Bernama, he said the group is vulnerable due to their age, especially those with chronic diseases such as kidney or heart diseases, high blood pressure and diabetes.

Echoing his sentiment was state Health and Environment Committee chairman, R.Vidyananthan who said Covid-19 infection could cause severe complications to senior citizens that could lead to their death due to their weak immune system.

“Therefore, it is better to maintain a physical distance of one metre when meeting them because we could be carrying the Covid-19 virus without realising it,” he said.

He also urged the public to observe physical distancing, wear face masks, avoid shaking hands with the elderly, hugging or touching them. — Bernama