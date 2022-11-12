Johor health director’s telegram account hacked: JKNJ

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor State Health Department (JKNJ) today reminded the public not to be duped by messages impersonating its director Datuk Dr Aman Rabu.

JKNJ in a post on Facebook said there are messages asking for money going around claiming to be from Dr Aman.

“All Whatsapp or telegram messages impersonating JKNJ director Datuk Dr Aman Rabu and asking for money are fake.

“It is a scammer masquerading as the director. We are requesting recipients of such messages not to be deceived,“ said the statement.

Yesterday, various parties including Johor media practitioners received a WhatsApp message from Dr Aman reminding them not to be deceived by messages impersonating him.

“I would like to apologise to everyone who knows me. Please ignore a request from my Telegram account, which I feared has been hacked (hacked). Please forgive me,“ he said. - Bernama