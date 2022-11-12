Johor hit by floods, number of evacuees rise in Kelantan, Pahang

KUALA LUMPUR: Flood evacuees in Kelantan and Pahang continue to rise this evening as floods begin to hit Johor, with Segamat being the first affected district.

As of 4 pm, the total of evacuees in four states stood at 1,806 people.

In Kelantan, the number of evacuees rose to 657 people from 212 families this evening compared to 280 people from 84 families this morning.

The Kelantan state disaster management committee secretariat said that the evacuees are being housed in four relief centres in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas, with 450 of them in Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tok Deh, SK Gual Periok (81), SK Kubang Kual (66) and Putat Tujoh relief centre (60).

In Pahang, there are currently 581 people in 11 centres as of 4 pm, compared to 537 people in eight centres at 8 am, with Temerloh having the highest number of evacuees - 382 people, followed by Lipis (83), Raub (48), Jerantut (39) and Bera (29).

In Johor, the district disaster management committee said that 22 victims from seven families were evacuated to the relief centre at Balai Raya Kampung Batu Badak, Segamat at noon after Sungai Muar broke its banks. The victims were residents of Kampung Seberang Batu Badak and Kampung Batu 5.

In Terengganu, the number of flood evacuees dropped slightly to 546 people from 137 families this evening compared to 599 people from 154 families this morning.

As of 3 pm, seven relief centres were open in four districts, with Kemaman housing 279 evacuees, Kuala Nerus (220), Kuala Terengganu (43) and Setiu (four). - Bernama