Johor identifies 777 PPS for 194,195 flood victims

ISKANDAR PUTERI: A total of 777 relief centres (PPS) have been identified in Johor as of last September in preparation for the floods, the State Assembly was told today.

Johor Women, Family and Community Development Committee chairman Khairin-Nisa Ismail @ Md On said the centres could accommodate up to 194,195 flood victims.

The state government, she said, had also identified the suppliers of dry and wet food to guarantee food supply for the victims.

“A total of 75 suppliers of dry goods and 70 suppliers of cooked food suppliers have been identified in each district,” she said in response to a question from Rashidah Ismail (BN-Pasir Raja) about the state’s flood preparations.

She said that of last November, there were a total of 457 personnel involving officers and staff from the Disaster Unit, Psychological Officer, Psychology Support Team (PST) and volunteers in 10 districts, who would be mobilised in the eventuality of floods in the state. - Bernama