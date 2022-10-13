Johor identifies formula, strategies to win in GE15

MERSING: Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) has identified the formula and strategies to win in the upcoming 15th General Election.

Johor BN operations director for GE15, Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi visualised the possibility of using the model and formula applied in the Johor State Election which saw Barisan Nasional fielding 70 per cent new faces and winning with a two-third majority.

“I am sure the leadership has noted the winning formula at the state level such as in the Johor and Melaka State Elections.

“So, this should include fielding new faces in order to win the seats contested and they (voters) will also look at the manifesto and things that can bring further development to the country and people, God willing,” he told reporters, here today.

Earlier, the Johor Menteri Besar officiated at the ECERDC Human Capital Development Programme Appreciation ceremony together with SIRIM and Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin, as well as launching of the Yayasan Petronas Empowering ECER Academics programme, here, today.

Onn Hafiz also said that political stability in Malaysia was vital, especially in the very important states to enable the government to focus on the economic recovery efforts, particularly in attracting new investors.

“Political and economic stability are among the factors for Johor recording the highest foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country,” he said when asked whether Johor would be fielding some new faces in GE15.

In the Johor State Election last March, BN received a big mandate when it won 40 of the State Legislative Assembly seats out of the 56 seats contested. - Bernama