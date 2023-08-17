Johor implements two marhalah requirement at 81km since last year

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor has implemented the two marhalah travelling distance requirement at 81 kilometres for Muslims to combine and shorten prayers (jamak and qasar) since April 25 last year.

Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman, Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid (pix), said there was no new ruling made by the state Fatwa Committee regarding the matter as claimed on social media.

“I would like to explain that the stipulation of the marhalah distance has been implemented in Johor since April 25, 2022, based on the Johor State Fatwa. Meaning, it is not recent,” he said in a post on his Facebook page today.

He said it was made in line with the decision of the National Council of Islamic Religious Affairs in Feb 2021.

Earlier, several individuals claimed that Johor has the latest fatwa on the two marhalah requirement which went viral on social media. -Bernama