Johor intensifies monitoring most polluted rivers in Pasir Gudang

JOHOR BARU: Sungai Tukang Batu and Sungai Buluh are among the most polluted rivers in the Pasir Gudang area, which are in the state government’s special observation in an effort to curb toxic waste pollution.

Johor Local Government, Urban Wellbeing and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon said the monitoring was necessary as the state government wants to implement long and short-term measures to protect rivers from further being polluted.

“The long and short term steps to conserve the rivers are our priority agenda in the River Conservation Steering Committee meeting chaired by Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal (pix).

“In fact, I have also put the critical river conservation efforts as the main agenda in the technical and environmental committees,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Commenting further, Tan said, although the conservation efforts would be undertaken by the state government, other parties such as the public sector, industry players and members of the public have a role to play in protecting the rivers.

Tan said this when asked to comment on a recent news report yesterday saying Sungai Tukang Batu located in the Pasir Gudang industrial area, is the only river listed in Class 5 river or ‘’dead’’ river in Johor.

Data from the Department of Environment’s (DoE) Environmental Quality Report (EQR) 2017 showed that Sungai Tukang Batu is the most polluted river among the 477 rivers nationwide, which means its water is so dirty that is is not suited for use either to supply water or even for irrigation.

The press report also reported that Sungai Buluh is also listed as another very polluted river in the top five most polluted rivers in Pasir Gudang and its adjacent areas. — Bernama