Johor Investment Master Plan 2030 ready by year-end

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor Investment Master Plan 2030 (PIPNJ 2030) which will drive the investment agenda in the state in the future, is expected to be ready by the end of this year.

State Investment, Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Human Resource Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Izhar Ahmad said the plan is a comprehensive reference document in driving the investment agenda for the state over the next 10 years.

“It is very important especially after post-Covid-19 era. The plan is expected to be ready by year-end,“ he said on the second day at the fourth session of the 14th State Legislative Assembly here, today.

Mohd Izhar (Bersatu-Larkin) said this when replying to a supplementary question from Tan Chen Choon (PH-Jementah) and Jimmy Puah (PH-Bukit Batu) on the initiative and efforts by the government in helping investors in the state who are affected by the pandemic.

Last Thursday, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad, when tabling Johor Budget 2022, said PIPNJ 2030 which will be launched soon will form the basis for efforts to make Johor as the main investment destination in Southeast Asia.

Earlier, Mohd Izhar said the state government has and will implement various initiatives to maintain existing investments and also assist affected investors to ensure Johor continues to be known as an attractive investment destination and an investor-friendly state.

Among the initiatives that have been implemented are having engagement sessions with various business associations to gather feedback and show its concern about all the problems faced by the industries amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added that based on a report by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), Johor had recorded total investments of RM6.56 billion in the first six months of 2021, approved in manufacturing, services and key sectors.

The value of investments is expected to provide some 7,860 job opportunities, said Mohd Izhar.

He said this when answering an oral question from Tan on the value of investments and job opportunities in Johor in the first six months of this year. — Bernama