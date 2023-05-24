Johor issues stern warning against organising immoral activities

JOHOR BAHRU: The state government has warned all parties not to organise any programme that encourages people to commit immoral activities.

State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee Chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid also requested the public’s cooperation in helping to prevent such activities from happening in the state.

He said his party had instructed the Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) to take immediate action and conduct an investigation into such matters.

“Don’t try to misbehave in Johor or inviting people to commit blatant and immoral activities.

“I am giving a warning! For God’s sake I will not allow it to happen in Johor. Everyone must help prevent and stop this immoral activity,“ he stressed through a post on his Facebook page yesterday.

The warning was issued following a viral poster titled ‘Gang Bang JB Party’ which is scheduled to be held in this city on June 20, from 4 pm to 9 pm.

The event is said to be open to all races and ‘disease and drug free’ but no pictures or video recordings are allowed.

For the record, in December last year JAINJ managed to thwart the organisation of a foam party that was to be held at the swimming pool of a hotel in this city, after receiving complaints from the public following the invitation to the closed party that went viral on social media. -Bernama