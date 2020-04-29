Johor Jakoa ensures adequate supply of food for Orang Asli during MCO

JOHOR BARU: The Department of Orang Asli Development (Jakoa) is ensuring adequate supply of food for the Orang Asli community during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

State Jakoa deputy director Mohd Badri Ismail, however, explained that so far, the department has not received any complaints regarding families who do not have enough food in the state.

As of the second phase of the MCO, the Rural Development Ministry through Jakoa has distributed food baskets to 3,900 Orang Asli families from 60 villages across nine districts in Johor, he said.

“The food basket contains rice, sugar and so on. At the same time we are also working with non-governmental organisations to provide aid to the Orang Asli in the state,“ he told reporters after handing over foodstuff donated by Econsave Cash & Carry Sdn Bhd to the Orang Asli community at Kampung Bakar Batu, here today.

Mohd Badri said the state Jakoa was also ensuring that the Orang Asli people who were living outside the settlement were also receiving such assistance.

Meanwhile, Econsave general manager Mas Imran Adam said 610 families from eight Orang Asli villages in the district received assistance in the form of fish, vegetables and fruits.

“To date, we have distributed 11,000 packs of food to the low-income group. Hopefully before the end of the MCO we can distribute 20,000 packs to ease their burden,” he said. - Bernama