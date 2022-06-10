Johor JBPM denies water surge incident on Gunung Pulai

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has denied that there was a water surge incident on Gunung Pulai, near Kulai, as alleged in a viral video on social media.

Its acting director Mohd Rizal Buang said the department had carried out monitoring around Gunung Pulai at 10.33 am yesterday and found that there were no such incidents or floods in the area.

“We would like to remind the public not to spread any statements, pictures or even old videos that could cause anxiety to the local community.

“We urge the public to get verified information from authorities and call 999 in case of any emergency,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Earlier, a 53-second video claiming that there was a water surge incident on the mountain went viral after it was uploaded on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Mohd Rizal said the state JBPM had ordered all fire stations to monitor and conduct patrol at flood hotspot areas following the continuous rain warning issued by the Meteorological Department. - Bernama