Johor JBPM gears up for open burning incidents

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is prepared to deal with the possibilities of open burning incidents following the hot weather, especially at the hotspots in Muar and Pontian.

Its director Datuk Yahaya Madis said since Jan 10, the department had received 764 calls related to open burning from the public.

He said open burning was common in the two districts and the fires were usually at the same locations.

“The fires would recur at agricultural sites at Paya Kopi in Pagoh, Parit Raja and Seri Menanti, which are peatland areas, as well as in Pontian at the pineapple farms,” he told reporters after the 2022 annual parade ceremony here today.

Meanwhile, Yahaya urged landfill owners to constantly monitor the area and not allow any individual including scrap collectors into the premises to prevent open burning which could take some time to extinguish.

“Based on the current weather and wind conditions it is not be possible for a spontaneous combustion to occur ... someone must have ignited the fire,“ he said.

“The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) recently informed that the country is currently in the final phase of northeast monsoon season and the rise in temperature is expected to continue until next March

Earlier at the event, Bernama’s Johor bureau chief Nor Baizura Basri and photographer Shaifuldin Ahmad were among 15 media practitioners who received a certificate of appreciation from Johor JBPM for their services and contribution. — Bernama