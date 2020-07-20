Johor JIM investigate insider involvement in forgery syndicate

JOHOR BARU: Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM) of Johor will investigate the possible involvement of insiders relating to a document forgery syndicate that was crippled in a raid in Senai, here last Saturday.

Its director, Baharuddin Tahir said this is because the techniques used by the syndicate showed that they were skilled in the use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) equipment and system being used.

He said the syndicate was believed to have been operating during the Recovery Conditional Movement Control (RMCO) seeing the demand of key sectors such as construction, which were allowed to reopen and required foreign labourers.

“So, this is indeed in tandem with the demand and supply,” he told a press conference, here today.

Baharuddin said JIM’s preliminary investigation found the syndicate was masterminded by an Indonesian man only known as Bagas, 38, who had been working in Malaysia for seven years using a valid work permit.

The syndicate was also believed to be charging between RM120 and RM250 for each document falsified with their market and target being Indonesian passport holders.

“During the raid, we also seized 23 Covid-19/SARS-CoV-2 examination certificates from a private hospital and 18 Malaysian Immigration i-JIM cards suspected to be fake, but we believe maybe more documents could have been forged than what were found,” he said.

Besides Bagas, Baharuddin said another three Indonesians, including Bagas’s wife and a customer, were detained in the same raid. All four of them were remanded for 14 days from July 19.

The case was being investigated under Section 55 and 56 of the Immigration Act 1959/63, and Section 12 of the Passports Act 1966, he said.

In a separate development, Baharuddin said the department would not compromise and would assist enforcement authorities to investigate the involvement of JIM officers who were detained recently for collaborating with migrant smuggling syndicates.

“At the JIM level, all officers and personnel are subject to the rules on disciplinary conduct, and an internal investigation will be conducted,” he stressed. - Bernama