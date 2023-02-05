Johor, KDN implement various initiatives to address congestion at CIQ

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government and Home Ministry (KDN) will implement several initiatives to address congestion at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) in Iskandar Puteri.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the state and the federal government are always committed to improving the existing system and easing congestion on the land route between Malaysia and Singapore through the Johor Causeway and the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link (Linkedua).

He said among the new initiatives that were discussed to address the issue at BSI were on the installation of close-circuit television (CCTV) cameras for counter monitoring, merging of counters, modification of e-gate, Automatic Land Barrier (ALB), installation of additional roof at MBike, and maintenance of air-conditioner.

“At KSAB, the initiatives include installation of additional roof at MBike, roof improvement at passenger lounge, placing better direction signage and review on the need to provide shuttle bus service from RnR to KSAB to prevent vehicles from entering the bus route.

“To address the staffing problems at BSI and KSAB, the work shift during peak hours will be reviewed and efforts will also be made to solve the problem of shortage of immigration staff,“ he said in a post on his Facebook page today.

Onn Hafiz said administrative issues such as overtime allowance of staff would also be looked into as well as on improving their working conditions.

According to the post, Onn Hafiz, KDN secretary-general Datuk Ruji Ubi and Immigration Department deputy director-general (Management) Datuk Zakaria Shaaban were at BSI today, along with State Public Works, Transport and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh and Johor Immigration department Director Baharuddin Tahir. - Bernama