Johor Legislative Assembly extends condolences to Osman Sapian’s family

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor State Assembly today expressed condolences to the family of former Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian (pix), who died on Dec 21.

The condolence message was delivered by Speaker Suhaizan Kaiat before the start of the Third Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 14th Johor State Assembly at the Sultan Ismail Building, here.

“We are saddened that the former Menteri Besar of Johor and Kempas assemblyman Datuk Haji Osman Sapian has passed away.

“The Johor State Assembly extends its condolences to his family. Let us all pray for his soul to be placed among the righteous,“ he said before starting the sitting.

As a mark of respect for him, Muslim assemblymen recited the Al-Fatihah prayer while non-Muslim assemblymen observed a minute’s silence.

Osman, 69, became the Menteri Besar of Johor after the 14th General Election (GE14) from May 12, 2018 to April 13, 2019.

He was Kempas assemblyman for three terms through an Umno ticket from Nov 29, 1999 to April 2, 2013, before returning as assemblyman for the same seat via a Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) ticket on May 11, 2018, until his demise.

Before his demise, Osman had suffered a stroke in mid-October last year. — Bernama