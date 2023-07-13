Johor local authority enforcement to wear body cams

JOHOR BAHRU: Local authority enforcement officers in Johor will be equipped with body cameras to further improve the quality of enforcement in the field.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor (pix) said for a start, a total of 20 body cameras worth RM15,000 will be used by Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) enforcers in a pilot project.

“For phase one, we will implement the use of 20 body cameras in October after a workshop to coordinate the standard operating procedures (SOP) involving all 16 local authorities is held,” he said.

He said this after launching the Publicity and Public Participation Programme for the 2035 Sungai Tebrau Special Area Draft Plan here today.

He said the body cameras can be used to record littering offences, especially the culprits who try to evade admission.

Meanwhile, he said the state government spent RM1.03 million last year to clean up Sungai Tebrau, which was recorded as the 53rd dirtiest river in the world for effluent dumping by the non-governmental organisation (NGO) Ocean Cleanup in 2021.

He said the state government is actively cleaning up and carrying out various plans, including a long-term plan of 11 years to improve the quality of the fourth-class river.

“Our target within 11 years is to turn Sungai Tebrau into a second-class river.

“That is why we are holding a publicity and public participation programme, which includes industry players and residents to get feedback and suggestions for development purposes, thereby improving the quality of the river with their cooperation,” he said.

One of the factors for the pollution problem in the river is slum settlements, whereupon he said the state government is working to reorganise the 54 slum settlements dotting the riverbank. -Bernama