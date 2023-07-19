Johor MACC arrest two family members over false claims amounting to RM90,000

JOHOR BAHRU: Two members of a family were arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) here today, for allegedly submitting false claims under the wage subsidy programme amounting to RM90,000, three years ago.

According to a source, the two male suspects aged 50 and 25, were arrested at the Johor MACC office at about 8pm today after they came to give their statement.

It was learnt that in 2020, the duo, a company owner and a project director, submitted a list of names of eligible employees when the payment claims were not paid to the company employees.

The two men were later released on MACC bail, said the source.

Meanwhile, Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias ​​when contacted confirmed the arrest adding that the case was being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. - Bernama