Johor MACC detains former principal, staff for abusing their powers

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) detained a former principal and staff of a school in the state this morning for abusing their powers to award and secure jobs for the supply and maintenance from the school.

According to a source, the 60-year-old principal and the 41-year-old staff were detained at the MACC branch in Kluang between 11 am and 11.30 am after both were present to give their statements.

It is believed that from 2015 to end of last year, the staff had misused his position to secure the supply and maintenance contracts in the school through a company that belonged to him.

The former principal on his part had intentionally approved such jobs to the said company.

Meanwhile, Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias confirmed the detention of both individuals and added that the case was being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009.

“Both were later released on MACC bail,” he said when contacted today. - Bernama