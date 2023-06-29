Johor Maqis foils bid to smuggle in 10 tonnes of rice

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor branch of Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (MAQIS) seized about 10 tonnes of imported rice which was declared as animal feed at the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) here yesterday.

MAQIS said its officers thwarted the bid to ferry in 10 large sacks of rice worth RM50,000 in a lorry without any valid documents.

“Upon inspecting the lorry at the cargo lane at 12.30 pm, the officers found the sacks of rice which was declared by the delivery agent as animal feed.

“The 32-year-old lorry driver was released after he gave a statement. The seized rice will be handed over to the Johor Kawalselia Padi dan Beras (KPB) for further action,“ MAQIS said in a statement today.

MAQIS said the entry of imported rice is controlled through an Approved Permit (AP) for import issued by the director-general of KPB, Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security. - Bernama