Johor MB: BN machinery receptive to BN-PH cooperation

JOHOR BAHRU: The Barisan Nasional (BN) machinery in Johor, especially in the Pulai parliamentary constituency, is open and receptive to the new political platform involving the cooperation between BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH), said Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

Onn Hafiz said this acceptance is reflected during meeting sessions organised to explain the cooperation with the grassroots, adding that such efforts will be intensified throughout the campaign period.

“Alhamdulillah, so far the journey (of understanding) with BN members is going well and they (grassroots) understand the need for government stability at the federal and state levels,” he told reporters after meeting with the BN machinery and grassroots in Kampung Sungai Danga, Pulai, today.

He was asked to comment on the BN machinery’s acceptance of the PH candidate for the Pulai parliamentary by-election, Suhaizan Kaiat, who was also present.

Onn Hafiz said Suhaizan was the best representative for the people in Pulai, noting that the PH candidate had previously served as the Johor State Legislative Assembly Speaker.

“He has made significant contributions to the Johor people...I see that his track record in assisting the people is commendable.

“...I believe that if the people give him a chance (to be their representative), he will serve them well and continue the legacy of the late Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub,” he added.

It is a three-cornered battle for Suhaizan in his quest to win the Pulai parliamentary seat going up against Perikatan Nasional candidate Zulkifli Jaafar and independent candidate Samsudin Mohamad Fauzi.

The Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state seats were left vacant following the death of the incumbent Salahuddin, who was also the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister, on July 23.

The Election Commission had set the by-elections for both seats on Sept 9 and early voting on Sept 5. - Bernama