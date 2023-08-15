Johor MB calls for stern action against child abusers

JOHOR BAHRU: Firm action should be taken against any individuals found to have abused children, said Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (pix).

Onn Hafiz said he was saddened by the case of a seven-year-old boy believed to have been tortured by a relative and her friend in Pasir Gudang last Friday.

He said child abusers can be charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years or a fine not exceeding RM50,000, or both, on conviction.

“My heart broke on seeing the plight of Iman, the boy who fell victim in an abuse case recently.

“Iman was taken to Hospital Sultan Ismail and is receiving treatment. I was told that Iman will be placed under the care of his grandfather after his discharge from hospital,“ Onn Hafiz said in a Facebook post last night.

“My thanks and congratulations go to state Women, Family and Community Development Committee chairman Khairin-Nisa Ismail @ Md On, state Social Welfare Department, Children Protection Team, police and all parties who acted swiftly to rescue the child,” he said.

Last Saturday, Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said a 27-year-old relative of the boy and her 30-year-old female foreign friend had been arrested on suspicion of abusing the child. - Bernama