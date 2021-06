JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor State Executive Council lineup has agreed to contribute three months’ salary to the State Disaster Fund beginning this month which will be used to enhance the capacity of the state’s public health system in facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Menteri Besar Datuk Ir Hasni Mohammad (pix) said the matter was decided in a weekly meeting held yesterday and the salary contribution involved the menteri besar and 10 executive council members.

“I (also) would like to invite all state assemblymen in Johor to contribute part of their allowance to the Johor State Disaster Fund to help the people.

“I also call on the private sector, corporations, government-linked companies (GLCs) and concerned individuals to also contribute so that more people in need can benefit,“ he said in a statement here today.

Since its establishment last year, the Johor State Disaster Fund has received a total of RM44.83 million in cash and equipment donated from various parties and to date, a total of RM41.65 million has been used for the benefit of the people.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Hasni said the state government had agreed to extend the period for quit rent payments until Sept 30, with a rebate of 10 percent, while the 20 percent late payment fine for 2021 with a minimum rate of RM10 which was to begin on Tuesday (June 1), has been extended to Oct 1.

“With the extension of the deadline, I hope it will give enough time for the owners to fulfill their responsibility to pay their quit rent,“ he said. — Bernama