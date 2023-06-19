Johor MB helps crash victim

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi helped a crash victim at Jalan Danga Bay, near Countries Garden here, after returning from conducting road checks in Senai and Skudai, this morning.

In the 8.49am incident, the Menteri Besar was seen helping a man who was involved in the crash together with fire and rescue personnel, through several photos that went viral on social media.

Earlier, Larkin Fire and Rescue Station Operations Commander Senior Fire Officer II Azmi Johar in a statement said 11 fire and rescue personnel and a Fire Rescue Tender (FRT), one Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit and three Rapid Intervention Motorcycle Units (RIM) were rushed to the scene.

“The accident involved a man who was injured after the Honda 150R motorcycle he was riding skidded and hit a car,“ he said.

He said the rescue team brought out the victim from under the car before sending him to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA), here, using an ambulance to receive follow-up treatment. -BERNAMA