Johor MB: Implementation method of contra-flow lanes at BSI, KSAB being refined

JOHOR BAHRU: The implementation method of the proposed contra-flow lanes at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex (CIQ) of the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) here and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) in Iskandar Puteri, is currently being refined, said Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

According to him, the Home Ministry and the Immigration Department are currently examining several proposals regarding the matter before activating the contra-flow lanes.

“Among the matters discussed is the proposed activation of contra-flow lanes for pedestrians and bus users during certain periods, such as school and public holidays.

“I hope that all the agencies involved will work closely together to ensure that the flow of traffic in both directions (inbound and outbound) is at an optimal level and that they will always be prepared for any unexpected increase in traffic,” he said in a Facebook posting last night.

He also thanked all agencies and their personnel who work day and night to ensure smooth traffic flow at CIQ BSI and KSAB.

“I am proud of the significant positive change that has occurred and hope this momentum continues,” he said.

Last Saturday, the Johor government recommended activation of the contra-flow lanes specifically for travellers using the walkway and public transport during school holidays or long holidays, to overcome the unusual congestion at the two locations.

Onn Hafiz said the extraordinary congestion at the two locations since June 1 was due to the school and public holidays, and the weekend.

He said that more than 258,000 travellers were recorded using the route at BSI and 63,000 travellers at KSAB on June 1. - Bernama