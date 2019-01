JOHOR BARU: Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian (pix) insisted again today that he did not trespass into Singapore waters last Wednesday.

All he did, he said, was to watch Malaysia’s security teams doing their job.

Osman said his visit to the MV Pedoman vessel was also not meant as a provocation as the Foreign Ministry was aware about it.

“I had no intention to provoke or to trespass. We can show the plan. The Foreign Minister and Deputy Minister contacted me to ask why I wanted to go. I said if I didn’t, then people will say the MB is not doing anything.

“But if that caused Singapore to cancel the Malaysia-Singapore Joint Ministerial Committee for Iskandar Malaysia (JMCIM) annual meeting on Jan 13 and 14, then it’s up to them,” he told reporters after a lantern-lighting ceremony in conjunction with the Chinese New Year at Taman Impian Emas here last night.

Earlier today, the Singapore Foreign Affairs Ministry had said in a statement that it had proposed for the 14th JMCIM, scheduled for Monday, to be postponed and Malaysia had agreed to it. — Bernama