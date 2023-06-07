Johor MB: Maersk expresses interest to invest in PTP

JOHOR BAHRU: Maersk, a global maritime transport and logistics company, has expressed its intention to invest in Tanjung Pelepas Port (PTP) here.

Through a post on Facebook, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (pix) said the matter was mentioned during his meeting with the company in Singapore, in conjunction with a three-day working visit to the republic starting yesterday.

“It is important for both parties to examine and detail every aspect of long-term development planning and investment for the PTP area.

“The state government is confident in Maersk’s experience as the best logistics service provider as well as PTP’s performance as the 15th best port in the world. PTP is able to attract more investors and catalyse Johor’s economy to a better level,” he said.

In August last year, Maersk and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a network of logistics hubs in Malaysia through several phases until 2030.

Last year, Maersk has managed to record revenue of US$81.5 billion with a total of 110,000 employees worldwide.

Also present were Johor Economic, Tourism and Cultural Office in Singapore (Jetco) chairman Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad, Johor State Investment, Trade and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Lee Ting Han and Iskandar Regional Development Authority (IRDA) chief executive Datuk Dr Badrul Hisham Kassim.

On a separate posting, Onn Hafiz also met with Singapore’s Minister for National Development Desmond Lee today and discussed, among other things, the proposal to create a Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Iskandar Malaysia.

He added that the two discussions focused on how Johor can improve cooperation with Singapore, for the mutual benefit of the people of Johor and Singapore.

“Johor and Singapore complement each other and the special relationship forged over the years needs to be further strengthened for mutual prosperity.

“We also discussed preparations for the 16th Meeting of the Malaysia-Singapore Joint Ministerial Committee for Iskandar Malaysia (JMCIM) to be held in Singapore this year,” he said. -Bernama