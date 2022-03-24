Johor MB meets PM on Malaysia-Singapore border reopening

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi today met Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on the reopening of the Malaysia-Singapore borders.

“Insya-Allah, there will be good news on the reopening of the Malaysia-Singapore borders and it will be announced soon.

“May all plans be implemented well for the sake of the people of Johor and Malaysians in general,” Onn Hafiz wrote on his official Facebook page today.

Yesterday, also through his Facebook page, he had hinted that the reopening of the Malaysia-Singapore borders via Johor would be implemented soon.

He had also met Singapore Consul-General Jeevan Singh regarding the matter last night.

The Machap state assemblyman is scheduled to attend a coordination meeting at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar together with the relevant agencies so as to ensure preparedness for the border reopening.

On March 8, Ismail Sabri had announced that the country’s borders would be opened from April 1. - Bernama