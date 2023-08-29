Johor MB: Multi-storey car park needed at HSA

JOHOR BAHRU: The state government will continue to apply to the federal government for a multi-storey car park to be built at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) here to deal with congestion.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said apart from the issue of HSA which has reached its capacity limit in accommodating the number of patients, the issue of visitors or even patients having difficulty finding a parking space is also a concern.

“This issue has caused many visitors and patients to park their vehicles on the side of the main road which has resulted in traffic congestion in the HSA area.

“Therefore, I will continue to apply to the federal government so that multi-storey parking can be built at HSA,“ he said in a post on his Facebook page today.

Earlier, Onn Hafiz stopped at HSA during a trip from Johor Bahru to Senai on a bus.

He said that he had a discussion and got agreement from the developer to provide a car park at the open area in front of HSA, close to the overpass.

“May this effort be blessed by Allah and bear fruit for the well-being of the Bangsa Johor. InsyaAllah,“ he said. - Bernama