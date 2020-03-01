Johor MB officially starts duty today

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad (pix) today began his duties officially at the Mentri Besar’s Office, Bangunan Dato’ Jaafar Muhammad here.

Hasni, who arrived at the building at 8.30am, was received by State Secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani, State Finance Officer Datuk A. Rahim Nin, heads of department and state government officers.

Hasni, 61, was sworn in as the 18th Mentri Besar of Johor before Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar at Istana Bukit Serene on Friday.

The Benut assemblyman, is also Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman and state Umno chief.

The appointment of Hasni followed the announcement by the Johor Palace on Thursday of the formation of the Gabungan Baharu government in the state, comprising Umno, PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), after the new coalition had the numbers in the 56-seat State Assembly.

The previous Pakatan Harapan government made up of PKR, DAP, Bersatu and Amanah lost its majority after Bersatu pulled out of the coalition.