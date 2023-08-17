Johor MB: Pontian Hospital upgrade to begin next year

PONTIAN: The project to upgrade the Pontian Hospital, here, involving a cost of RM150 million, will be implemented next year to meet the increasing number of patients each year, said Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (pix).

He said the upgrading project involved the construction of two new four-storey building blocks and the provision of an additional 150 beds for the hospital.

“A total of RM500,000 has been channelled by the federal government for the start of the project to upgrade the more than 100-year-old hospital.

“This is the initial planning and insya-Allah we will start implementing the project next year,” he told reporters after officiating the 2023 state-level National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign at Dataran Dewan Jubli Intan Pontian here today.

Also present was Deputy Finance Minister I Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, who is also the Pontian member of Parliament.

Meanwhile, Onn Hafiz said the state government, with assistance from the federal government, will also upgrade the dilapidated Pontian Public Market here

“The market has been around for a long time, the federal government and the local authority will work together to build a new public market near the Pontian wholesale market,” he said. -Bernama