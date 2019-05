JOHOR BARU: Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal continues to decline comment on the content of a memorandum delivered by 23 Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) division heads to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, recently.

When met by reporters after breaking fast at Johor Bersatu headquarters here yesterday, Sahruddin who is also Johor Bersatu secretary could only say that it was about the meeting and refused to elaborate on the content of the memorandum.

On Wednesday, a local daily reported that Sahruddin had been informed of the handing over of a memorandum from 23 division heads to Mahathir.

However, the mentri besar chose not to comment further on the content of the memorandum at that time.

Nonetheless, many believed the memorandum was related to the issue of the party’s chairman in the state. — Bernama