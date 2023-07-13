Johor MB: Special committee to scrutinise construction of HSA2

JOHOR BAHRU: A special committee will be formed to scrutinise the proposed construction of Hospital Sultanah Aminah 2 (HSA2) on one of the lands owned by the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF), said Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

In a Facebook post today, he said the move was to enable various matters that had been agreed upon to be realised in addition to drawing up a systematic plan.

He said the construction of HSA2 is very important because it can reduce dependency and congestion at the existing Sultanah Aminah Hospital here.

“Thank God, thank you Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan for your help and good cooperation and hopefully the joint efforts of the Federal Government and the state government will have a positive impact on the quality of life of the Johor people, and will be able to raise the state of Johor as a developed state. Insya- Allah.

“In addition, Johor’s security and defence are very important, especially the state border security, and this matter has been discussed together,“ he said in the post.

Last month, Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa was quoted as saying that the results of the discussions between the Ministry of Health (MOH) and MINDEF regarding the land ownership issue for the construction of HSA2, are expected to be known in two or three months. - Bernama