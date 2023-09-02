Johor MB to make three-day official visit to Singapore on Feb 12

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi will make an official visit to Singapore for three days starting Sunday (Feb 12).

He announced this in a Facebook post after a meeting with Singapore’s Consul-General in Johor Bahru, Jeevan Singh, here.

Onn Hafiz said during the visit, he is scheduled to meet with several Singapore Ministers, in addition to meetings with the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) and the Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF).

“Being neighbours, I intend to further strengthen Johor-Singapore good relations and cooperation in various fields for the well-being of all,“ said the Machap assemblyman.

Also present at the meeting with Jeevan were Johor Investment, Trade and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Lee Ting Han, Johor Economic, Tourism and Cultural Office Singapore (JETCO) chief executive officer Saifuddin Abdul Rahim and Singapore Vice Consul-General in Johor Bahru, Ivor Tan. - Bernama