Johor MB wants CMCO in red zone areas, districts only

JOHOR BAHRU,: The Johor government has proposed that the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), implemented since Monday, be enforced only in red zone areas or districts with a high number of Covid-19 cases and not the entire state.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the recommendation, for the consideration of the federal government, was made through the State Security Special Committee meeting, which he chaired yesterday morning.

“This is very important so that the implementation of the CMCO does not affect the economic sector and daily life in areas with a low number of cases,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

He added that the state government would also propose a specific standard operating procedure (SOP) to the federal government for the opening of a third scheme enabling travel to Singapore.

This third scheme, called the Daily Commuting Arrangement (DCA), comes after the earlier Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) and Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA).

He said although the federal government had the jurisdiction on border openings between Malaysia-Singapore, the state government was ready and had sufficient capacity to ensure the success of the DCA.

This scheme is very important to make travel easier for Malaysians who have been in Singapore since the borders were closed eight months ago, Hasni explained.

“The meeting today also proposed that the quarantine period for returning Malaysians, excluding those under the PCA, to be shortened to seven days at the quarantine centres and their respective homes,” he said.

Hasni said the state government hoped that these recommendations would be considered immediately by the federal government for the good and well-being of all.-Bernama