Johor MDTCA seizes subsidised cooking oil worth more than RM80,000

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor enforcement division of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (MDTCA) crippled a syndicate responsible for misappropriation of subsidised cooking oil following a raid at a factory in Kota Masai, Pasir Gudang, yesterday.,

The ministry’s enforcement director in Johor, Mohd Hairul Anuar Bohro, said the team seized 13.6 tonnes of subsidised cooking oil, which is believed to have been mixed with used cooking oil, and also arrested a 30-year-old local man, believed to be the factory owner, to facilitate investigation.

He said initial investigation found that the factory was believed to be selling subsidised cooking oil that had been mixed with used cooking oil to a biodiesel processing company.

“The syndicate is suspected to have been active for the past year and the premises is used as a place to mix the subsidised cooking oil with used cooking oil for more profit,” the said in a statement today.

He said the team also seized several other items including 20 square tanks, scissors and a closed circuit television camera. — Bernama