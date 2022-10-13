Johor metal plating factory slapped with suspension order

JOHOR BAHRU: The Department of Environment (DOE) has imposed an Equipment Operation Suspension (POK) against a metal plating factory in Tanjung Langsat, Pasir Gudang, here following the heavy waste discharge.

DOE in a statement on its official Facebook said the factory was inspected by a total of 10 enforcement officers from Pasir Gudang and Johor state DOE in past two days from 10 am until 1.00 am.

According to him, the results of the inspection found that the air and effluent control devices at the factory were not working and failed to operate properly, and there were areas in the production process that operated without control devices.

“Furthermore, scheduled waste is not properly managed under the Environmental Quality (Clean Air) Regulations 2014, the Environmental Quality (Industrial Effluent) Regulations 2009 and the Environmental Quality (Scheduled Waste) Regulations 2005,“ he said.

According to DOE, the POK move was in accordance with Section 38(1)(a) of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 to stop pollution from continuing and ordered remedial action.

DOE said that the sampling of scheduled effluents and waste has also been carried out for further enforcement action.

The department said it is reminding all industrial premises to always comply with the Environmental Quality Act 1974 and Regulations and warned that actions will be taken if one is found committing environmental pollution offences. - Bernama