Johor MMEA foils syndicate suspected of smuggling diesel

KOTA TINGGI: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) busted a syndicate believed to be involved in smuggling 80,000 litres of diesel worth RM3.62 million in Sungai Lebam, here, last night.

Johor MMEA director First Admiral Nurul Hizam Zakaria said a patrol boat detected an oil tanker in the waters of Sungai Lebam at 10.05 pm.

He said 30 minutes later, they managed to arrest ten crew members including two Indonesians as well as two local men aged 19 and 60 believed to be lorry drivers.

“The vessel which was registered in Zanzibar, Tanzania, was believed to be transferring oil, upon spotting the MMEA patrol boat they tried to escape,” he told reporters at the Pengerang Maritime post in Tanjung Pengelih here today.

Also seized were the tanker, two tanker lorries, a Perodua Bezza and oil pumps, he said adding that the vessel had previously been detained for illegal anchoring.

“We have been monitoring this oil smuggling activity as it is a serious offence that has a detrimental impact on the country. This is the first arrest made by Johor Maritime this year involving a diesel smuggling syndicate,“ he said.

Nurul Hizam said all those detained would be taken to the Tanjung Sedili Maritime Zone Office for further investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 491B (1)(K) of the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952, Regulation 18 of the Control of Supplies (Amendment) Act 2021, Regulation 21 of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974 and the Customs Act 1967. - Bernama