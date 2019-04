PETALING JAYA: Johor is the most important political battleground in Peninsular Malaysia which requires all political leaders to exercise leadership and responsibility to ensure a strong government of the people, by the people, for the people, Johor DAP Chairman Liew Chin Tong (pix) said today.

“Johor DAP hopes that the democratic transition from Datuk Osman to a new mentri besar will be smooth, and acceptable to the people of Johor,” he said in a statement.

“Malaysia must always be the shining example of parliamentary democracy in practice.”

Liew said DAP Secretary-General Lim Guan Eng has instructed all Johor DAP state assemblymen to abide by any decisions made by DAP central leadership with regards to the transition, in consultation with Pakatan Harapan allies.

He expressed Johor DAP’s appreciation to Osman for his contribution to the state and the camaraderie with fellow leaders of Pakatan Harapan over the past two years.

Liew said he had personally worked very closely with him on many occasions, especially in aligning Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) with the original Pakatan Harapan (PH) parties.

“As secretary and acting chairman of Johor PH, Datuk Osman devoted his time and resources to ensure our victory in Johor. As mentri besar, he was consultative and focused on problem solving,” he added.