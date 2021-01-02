Johor opens 2 flood evacuation centres

JOHOR BAHRU: Two temporary evacuation centres were opened here to accommodate 314 flood victims from 70 families after several areas were hit by flash floods following more than eight hours of heavy rain beginning early Friday (1 Jan) morning.

The two relief centres are Sekolah Agama Kampung Cahaya Baru, Masai and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Batu 10 in Skudai.

Pasir Gudang Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Ibrahim Omar said 226 flood victims from Kampung Sentosa Damai, Masai were moved to Sekolah Agama Kampung Cahaya Baru after the area was inundated by floodwaters up to three metres.

“A distress call was received at 4.07pm. We evacuated 48 families and the rescue operation ended at 9.31pm,” he said in a statement here last night.

Meanwhile, State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan, in a separate statement, said 88 victims from 22 families from Kampung Laut Batu 10 were evacuated to SK Batu 10 at 2pm yesterday.

“Among the areas affected are Kampung Pasir, Kampung Teluk Serdang Baru, Kampung Laut Batu 10, Skudai and Kampung Sentosa Damai, Pasir Gudang,” he said, adding that apart from the downpour, the floods were also caused by the high tide phenomenon. — Bernama