Johor opposition offers ‘Commitment of Stability’

JOHOR BAHRU: The opposition bloc in Johor said it is against any move to call for a state election now and is offering a “Commitment of Stability” to the state government to ensure that it can fully focus on the welfare of the people and economic recovery of the state.

In a joint statement today, Parti Amanah Negara, PKR, DAP and the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) said having a state election now was unreasonable and against the interests of the people and the state.

The joint statement was signed by Johor opposition leader and state Amanah chairman Aminolhuda Hassan, Johor PKR chief Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh, Johor DAP chairman Liew Chin Tong and Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abd Rahman.

According to the statement, it would cost about RM150 million to conduct a state election and this would be a big waste of money.

“The state opposition bloc has given its full cooperation to the government led by (Menteri Besar) Datuk Hasni Mohammad although it holds only a one-seat majority in the State Legislative Assembly.

“As such, the opposition bloc has unanimously agreed to offer a Commitment of Stability,” the statement said.

Yesterday, Hasni was reported as saying that although no discussions had been held yet on the holding of snap state polls, Johor Umno had never ruled out the need to hold the election for the sake of stability of the state government.

Following the death of Kempas state assemblyman Datuk Osman Sapian last Dec 21, the BN-led state government now holds 28 seats against Pakatan Harapan’s 27 seats in the state assembly. - Bernama