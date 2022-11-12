Johor PAS commissioner Abdullah Husin’s wife passes away

JOHOR BHARU: Habibah Hussin (pix), the wife of Johor PAS commissioner Abdullah Husin, passed away today.

Abdullah, who was a Perikatan Nasional candidate contesting for the Muar parliamentary seat in the recent 15th general election (GE15), said his wife passed away at 7.47 am and would be laid to rest in Simpang Renggam after the Asar prayers.

“The remains of my late wife will be brought home to Jalan Landak, Taman Mohd Yassin, Simpang Renggam and buried after the Asar prayers in Tanah Perkuburan Berumbung, Simpang Renggam,” he said on Facebook today.

Meanwhile, Johor PAS information chief Abu Irfan Muhammad Al-Urduni on behalf of the party expressed his condolences on the passing of Abdullah’s wife.

In GE15, Abdullah lost to Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman. - Bernama