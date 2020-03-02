Johor PAS congratulates PM, urges rakyat to support new leadership

JOHOR BARU: Johor PAS today congratulated Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on his appointment as the eighth Prime Minister while urging the people to give their support to the government and the country’s new line of leadership.

PAS Johor Commissioner Abdullah Husin said the support will be important for continued development in the country as well as for further economic progress, peace and harmony.

He also expressed his appreciation to former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his Cabinet members.

“Congratulations to all civil staff particularly in Johor and Malaysia in general, who have been professional in carrying out their responsibilities in state and national administration,” he said in a statement, here today.

Abdullah said PAS Johor was prepared to give full commitment through their Bukit Pasir State Assemblyman, Kapten Najib Lep, to ensure that the state’s administration is carried out smoothly.

He was also confident that the leadership of Johor Mentri Besar, Datuk Ir Hasni Mohammad, will bring about further progress in Johor. - Bernama