Johor PAS will assist new coalition

JOHOR BARU: Johor PAS today gives its assurance that it will be together in playing a role to ensure the state government’s administration under a new coalition (Gabungan Baharu) runs smoothly.

Johor PAS commissioner Abdullah Husin said PAS would discuss with the party’s allies in the new coalition to help champion the welfare of the people in the state.

“On behalf of PAS, I am very grateful to god and I wish to congratulate Datuk Ir Hasni Mohammad who has been appointed as the Menteri Besar of Johor and we will support the new government as per the agreement which had taken place prior to this.

“PAS will play a role in ensuring that the administration runs smoothly, development is in good condition and that all aspects including religious, physical and spiritual can progress transparently,“ he told reporters during a media conference at a hotel here yesterday.

Also present at the press conference were the new Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Ir Hasni Mohammad and Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman Mazlan Bujang.

Abdullah said PAS’s role was focused on providing views on Islam.

“As a party that has been in the political arena for a long time and which is already known to champion Islamic policies, so this is our role, to highlight Islamic views where appropriate.

“Coincidently, Datuk Hasni and I have a very close relationship. Even when I was an opposition in the past, PAS was an opposition that performed, we are transparent, so our ties are good.

“So, now it is even better, stronger, meaning earlier, before the unification, we already had an understanding,“ he added.

Earlier, Hasni, who is also Benut State Assemblyman, took the oath of office as the 18th Johor Menteri Besar at Istana Bukit Serene here yesterday.

Hasni, 61, is the Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman and the state Umno Liaison Committee chairman.

He replaced Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal of Bersatu, who was appointed the 17th Menteri Besar, on Apr 14, 2019. - Bernama