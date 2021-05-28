Johor Permaisuri thanks celebrities for words of encouragement to UTM students

JOHOR BAHRU: The Permaisuri of Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah today thanked several Malaysian celebrities who had conveyed words of encouragement to students and staff of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) in Skudai, which has been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) since May 21.

In conveying her gratitude, Raja Zarith Sofiah in a post uploaded on the official Facebook of the Royal Johor said, the messages from the celebrities were deeply appreciated.

“As the Chancellor of UTM, I thank all those who had taken the time to video record their words of encouragement to cheer up those who are in the campus now.

“I really hope that your kind words have uplifted their spirits and motivated the students,“ she said.

Among the artistes involved were Aaron Aziz, Norliza Abdullah, Nazim Othman, Faradhiya Mohd Amin, Eizlan Yusof and well-known fashion designer Tom Abang Saufi.

“No matter what happens, everyone needs to stay positive, help one another, stay strong and safe,” said Aaron Aziz in his short video recording.

A total of 3,240 individuals including 2,227 students have remained in the UTM campus after the two-week EMCO was imposed until June 3. — Bernama