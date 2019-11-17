Johor PH accepts defeat, says it’s a clear message

PONTIAN: Johor Pakatan Harapan accepts the results of the Tanjung Piai parliamentary seat by-election, and considers it a signal from the electorate that must be seriously heeded by the party, its chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) said.

“Looking at the defeat, Pakatan Harapan (PH) needs to go back to the drawing board and review the policies, approach and performance of the party and the government that has led to a sense of dissatisfaction from the people,” he said in a joint statement with members of the Johor PH leadership here last night.

Johor PKR chairman Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh, Johor Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chairman Aminolhuda Hassan, Johor DAP chairman Senator Liew Chin Tong and Johor Bersatu chairman Mazlan Bujang were the other signatories of the statement.

Johor PH also thanked the party election machinery for their hard work and high level of commitment shown throughout the by-election campaign, the statement read.

Meanwhile, PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim described the loss as a clear message from the people to the PH government.

Congratulating Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng over his victory, Anwar said PH respects the people’s decision.

“The majority garnered by the Opposition comes as a shock and it is a clear message to the PH leadership. We have to learn from this defeat and take cognisance,” he said.

Anwar called on the PH leadership to work harder to instil confidence in the people on PH’s policies by fulfilling its promises.

Bersatu youth wing (Armada) chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, meanwhile said the loss was a tough pill to swallow.

“The people have spoken. The people’s voice is what that matters. My sincerest of apologies to the Malaysian youths for my shortcomings. This anger (of the people) must be reciprocated with action. Once again, my apologies,” he said.

The former two-term Tanjung Piai MP wrested the seat after he was announced the winner of the by-election with a 15,086 vote majority.

The BN candidate from MCA garnered 25,466 votes, defeating his closest challenger, Pakatan Harapan candidate, Karmaine Sardini who obtained 10,380 votes.

Gerakan candidate, Wendy Subramaniam obtained 1,707 votes, Parti Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia (Berjasa) candidate Datuk Dr Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz received 850 votes, while the two Independent candidates, Dr Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abdul Ghaffar only managed 380 and 32 respectively.

All four lost their deposits for securing less than one-eighth or 12.5% of the total votes. — Bernama