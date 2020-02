JOHOR BARU: Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) has appointed state Amanah chairman Aminolhuda Hassan as Johor PH coordinator.

Johor PKR chairman Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh said the decision to appoint the Parit Yaani assemblyman was made after a joint discussion with all PH assemblymen representing Amanah, DAP and PKR.

“After Bersatu quit PH, we (Johor PH) had to discuss the future direction of the party.

“His (Aminolhuda) appointment is important as we need someone who can coordinate Johor PH’s activities,” he told reporters after a special meeting with Johor PH assemblymen here last night.

Meanwhile, Syed Ibrahim said Johor PH will seek an audience with Sultan of Johor Sultan Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar as soon as possible with regard to the number of seats needed to form the state government.

Johor PH has claimed that the new coalition of Barisan Nasional and Bersatu does not have majority support as Johor PH also has the same number of 28 seats.

Earlier yesterday, the Johor Palace, in a statement, said that Sultan Ibrahim was satisfied that the new coalition had the simple majority to form the government, when 28 assemblymen chose the new coalition, to be known as Gabungan Baharu, as compared to 26 choosing Pakatan Harapan.

This after Sultan Ibrahim personally interviewed 54 of the 56 assemblymen yesterday. — Bernama